Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah set to get extended tenures as Supreme Court accepts BCCI's plea

The Supreme Court has accepted the proposed changes in the BCCI's constitution on Wednesday. After the acceptance of plea, Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah can extend their tenure which was earlier not possible due to "cooling-off" period clause.

BCCI President Ganguly and Secretary Shah's first terms were set to expire due to "cooling off" period but now they can have their second consecutive term because of the order passed.

What was BCCI's proposal?

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for BCCI, told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, that the game of cricket is substantially streamlined in the country.

Mehta said, "As the constitution exists today, there is a cooling off period. If I am an office bearer of the state cricket association for one term and BCCI for another consecutive term, then I have to go for a cooling off period".

Representing BCCI, Mehta suggested that if a person has served one term of three years as an office bearer of a state association, and then he goes on to serve as an office bearer in BCCI, then he should be allowed to serve for two consecutive terms of six years in the cricket body without having to go mandatory three years cooling off period.

What is a cooling-off period?

As per the constitution adopted by the BCCI, an office bearer has to undergo a three-year cooling-off period between two consecutive terms in either the state association or the BCCI or both combined.

What is Supreme Court's take?

According to the apex court 's decision on Wednesday, the office bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in State Association and six years in BCCI.

