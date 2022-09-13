Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals his only competitor in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan reveals his only competition in Bollywood

In the eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the charming actor Varun Dhawan has let his fans know about some steaming secrets about him. The famous talk show is known for extracting all the gossip out of celebrities. In this episode, superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan were seen engaging the viewers with their wit and humour and their take on relationships, marriage, and competition. Both the actors proved that being 'filmy' is their mantra.

Varun Dhawan revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt,” said the actor. “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer", the actor said. Varun is one of the youngest actors in Bollywood to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The actor was last seen in the family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which starred Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in crucial roles. Recently Varun was awarded the 'Gamechanger of the Year' award at the ET Agents of Change award ceremony held in Mumbai. Varun dedicated the award to his inspiration Sonu Sood and said, "Sonu sir inspired me with especially what he did during the time of Covid lockdown... the way he went out of his way to help people. He was also down with Covid at that time but still, he stepped out and helped people. I actually want to dedicate this award to Sonu sir from my heart. You inspire me and so many Indians and taught us how can we use our privilege to help others in such a trying time".

Varun has a number of movies in his kitty which include, Amar Kaushik's directorial, 'Bhediya' which is slated to release on November 25, 2022. Another one will be; 'Ekkis' which is directed by Sriram Raghavan but the release date is yet to be disclosed.

