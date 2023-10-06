Scary! Viral video shows baby cobra finding its new home inside shoe | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X A baby cobra found inside a shoe

A cute yet concerning video of a baby cobra found inside a shoe has blown up on social media. The baby cobra has apparently found a new home in the footwear.

In the video, the baby cobra appeared comfortable in the shoe but angrily spread its fangs as soon as the cameraman appeared close. At one point, he even lunged in an attacking position at the man.

Social media users widely shared the video and came up with hilarious responses like the cobra 'trying out new footwear' and playing a 'flute' to get rid of the young reptile, or even start walking without shoes from that moment onwards.

However, some people cautioned that the monsoon season causes snakes and cobras to come out of their habitats and warned people to check their clothes and umbrellas. Some users also advised professional help and keeping shoes in secure locations.

Earlier, in a similar fear-striking situation, a two-foot-long baby crocodile was spotted taking a dip in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool in Mumbai.

The incident took place during the morning time when some swimming instructors noticed the reptile enjoying a swim in the huge pool, just before the day’s swimmer crowds were expected in the cool waters.

According to reports, the baby crocodile reportedly bit a civic employee at the pools, but the officials refused to comment on it.

