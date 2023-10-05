Shocking! Man carries refrigerator on head while bicycling, viral video will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : BARSTOOLSPORTS (INSTAGRAM) Man carries refrigerator on head while bicycling, viral video will blow your mind

Time and again social media has proved itself an ultimate treasure of funny and shocking videos. Once again, a video claimed to be from New York City has left netizens dumbstruck. The viral clip featuring a man with unusual skills he possesses is making rounds amassing a lot of interest. In the video, a young man can be seen paddling across the city street balancing a refrigerator on his head.

The video was shared by @barstoolsports and has blown the minds of several people across the globe. The man bicycling with a refrigerator on his head has won millions of hearts. "NYC is different man," a text on the viral video reads. However, the caption of the video has also drawn the attention of many and declares the man to have the "strongest neck in the world."

Here are some of the reactions from the viewers who were left dumbstruck:

"This can't be real? That's insane"

"thats some Necks Level skill"

"Wish my relationship was as strong as his neck.."

"His girlfriend must be proud."

"No way!!!! I’m going to see if I can lift my stove."

"NYC is not a real place"

"How brain freeze started"

"The circus needs to recruit this man ASAP"

"A transport car with a head"

"Seems to be defying the basic laws of physics".

So far, the video has received 248,470 likes. With this, taking to the comment section, people reacted hilariously. Some of them were left stunned and appreciated the man for having unusual skill. However, there were a few, who thought that the viral video was fake.

