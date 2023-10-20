Friday, October 20, 2023
     
  4. Viral video of child playing with snake wrapped around his neck, crocodile, tiger scares internet | WATCH

Viral video of child playing with snake wrapped around his neck, crocodile, tiger scares internet | WATCH

A video showing a small boy playing with a snake wrapped around his neck, baby crocodile sitting on his lap and a tiger observing all of this from behind has gone viral on social media.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2023 12:52 IST
Viral video, trending
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOUMAN.HASSAN1 Screengrab of the viral video

A video of a child fearlessly sitting with a massive snake surrounding him and a baby crocodile on his lap has gone viral. The video which was posted on Instagram on October 15 shocked the users. What added to the shock further was a tiger which was sitting in the background observing the little child interacting with the other two animals.

The video, shared by @nouman.hassan1, has garnered over 5 lakh likes so far, leaving the users shocked.

While snakes have the capability to send shivers down one's spine even if they only come close, the child showed extraordinary valliance sitting with not just a reptile but also a tiger in the background.

The video, which has now gone viral, showed the boy playing with the snake wrapped around his neck and a baby crocodile resting on his lap.

Several users commented on the video expressing both shock and concern for the child.

“Esko koi khatron ke Khiladi me bhejo Bhai (someone please send him to khatron ke Khiladi),” a user commented.

“The tiger will be like, 'Please don't ignore me,” another user quipped.

Another user said, “This is risky and foolish."

