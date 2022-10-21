VIRAL VIDEO: Baraat in New York grabs attention as men in pink turbans take over NYC streets for a wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURAJPATELNYC Viral video of Baraat in New York

Viral Video: Would you be surprised if you see men and women dancing their hearts out on the streets for a wedding? Probably not. After all, it's a common sight in India to see baarat or wedding processions. But what if you see it happening on the streets of New York? Well, it would be a sweet surprise. A viral video that has taken the Internet by storm has an Indian-American and his family taking over NYC streets on his brother's wedding.

Suraj Patel, an Indian-American former candidate for US Congress, shared a video on social media of him and his family dancing on the streets of New York City celebrating his brother's wedding. In the video shared on Instagram earlier this month, Patel said: "My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother's wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC."

Several men wearing pink turbans and women in traditional attire can be seen dancing in the video in which the 38-year-old says, "we shut down Broadway for my brother's wedding... and we danced like desi rockstars". The video is being loved by Indians across the world. Watch it here.

Patel is a lawyer, professor, and politician. He is a member of the Democratic Party, and was a candidate for the newly-created 12th congressional district in Manhattan, New York City.

Patel had served in the 2008 Barack Obama Presidential Campaign as an organiser, and later on the advance team for the White House from 2008 to 2016, working on the former President's 2012 re-election. He is also an adjunct professor at NYU Stern, lecturing on business ethics.

-- with IANS inputs

