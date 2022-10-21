Modern Baba Vanga: This man claims to overturn Bulgarian mystic's predictions of apocalypse

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Modern Baba Vanga: man claims to overturn apocalypse

Modern Baba Vanga: The name of Doom or Holocaust or the last day of the world has been claimed many times around the world on many dates. In almost every country, in the name of religion, tradition and beliefs, such claims and predictions have been working to intimidate people. From India, Pakistan, China, Africa to Thailand and Cambodia, you will find more than one prophet who never tire of claiming future doom dates. Now one such prediction has been made by Khem Vesna, a politician turned religious leader in Cambodia. Let us tell you that people call Khem Vesna as Baba Vanga of Cambodia and believe his words to be completely true.

The number of devotees of Khem Veasna, also known as Baba Vanga or the Modern Baba Vanga of Cambodia, is rapidly growing. His social media pages are proof that people are trusting his words. People from South Korea and many countries come to him to know their fate.

According to Khem Veasna's most recent prediction, the world is about to end. He has claimed that the end of the world is near. A flood will be the cause of this disaster, absorbing everything. Khem Vesna also claims to be able to save some people, but only a few.

Khem Vesna has used social media to get his point across to as many people as possible. In such a predicament, he gathered a crowd of numerous terrified people at his home, taking the matter of the impending inundation as true.

Also read: Who is Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty? Net worth, best movies, upcoming projects, career, family

You will be surprised to know that the alleged Baba Vanga of Cambodia has about four lakh followers on Facebook. According to the beliefs of Hinduism, Veasna describes himself as the creator of the universe, that is, an incarnation of Brahma. After the prediction came to the fore, people are already gathering on its form to save lives. People believe that Veasna has proved to be true to many claims so far. So they are confident that Veasna will save them from the flood of doom.

Also read: RRR fever grips Japan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR meet and greet fans | PICS and Videos

Read More Trending News