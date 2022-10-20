RRR fever grips Japan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR meet and greet fans | PICS and Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALWAYZRAMCHARAN · Ram Charan dines with fans in Japan

After conquering the worldwide box office, SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is all set to premiere in Japan on October 21. Indian films have enjoyed an incredible fan following in the country and naturally, the craze for one of the biggest hits this year will be unprecedented. Rajamoli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan arrived in Japan ahead of release and took time out to meet and greet the fans. Images and videos from the time are trending on social media and the hashtag 'RRR in Japan' is going viral.

Ram Charan meets fans in Japan

Pictures of Ram Charan meeting and dining with fans in Japan will win your hearts. Ram Charan posed all smiles surrounded by admirers. He was seen dressed in a red checkered shirt and denim. Fans who carried the poster of Ram Charan's character in the film got the opportunity to click pictures with the RRR star and the euphoria was evident. The Telugu star humbly obliged the fans with pictures and autographs and spent time with them. In some images, he was seen dining with the locals at a restaurant.

Japanese fans are known for merchandising their movie characters. They have also come up with merchandise featuring Ram Charan. Cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles and T-shirts with Ram Charan’s movie characters have also been circulated.

Jr NTR's humble gesture

Jr NTR was seen obliging a hotel staff with a selfie as he landed and put up in Japan. The video of Jr NTR's sweet gesture has also been trending on Twitter with fans showering love on the RRR star. Reportedly, the hotel staff met him.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be interacting with the media and fans separately ahead of the film release. Some images of the trio were shared online by the official handle of RRR movie.

