Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada film surpasses day-wise business of Ayushmann's Doctor G

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS Kantara movie stars Rishab Shetty

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Even as more and more people are coming to know about the Kannada release Kantara, the queue outside the cinema halls is increasing to catch the Rishab Shetty directorial on the big screens. After it became a huge hit in the regional market, its dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu was released. In many states, the movie has been performing better than the local releases. For instance, Kantara has taken lead in the Telugu region, where Chiranjeevi's GodFather was running, and in the northern regions, where Doctor G and Code Name Tiranga were released simultaneously.

Kantara Hindi box office collection

Kantara's numbers are growing by the day for the Hindi version. The interesting part is that the growth is only based on word of mouth as there were no promotions for the dubbed versions. On Tuesday (Day 5), the film collected Rs 1.88 crore, taking its total to Rs 11.15 crore. On Wednesday, the collections were in the same range and the six-day business stands at Rs 13 crore. Meanwhile, it is expected that the first-week business of Kantara would be Rs 14 crore, plus or minus. This is a good number for a regional film's theatrical run outside the home market.

Kantara to remain unaffected by pre-Diwali

Kantara's business will remain unaffected during the pre-Diwali time since most of the audience for the Hindi version has been coming in from the South and Maharashtra regions, where the festivities are less as compared with the Northern regions. It has already surpassed the day-wise earnings of the Bollywood release Doctor G and will increase the lead in the coming days. Doctor G's box office business will be affected due to pre-Diwali period as most of its collections are from the NCR region where the festive mood has kicked in.

Read: Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani arrested in Indore, was main accused in suicide case

Rishab Shetty on Kantara's success

Kantara has already done business of over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Actor and director Rishab Shetty said about the success, "The people of India are sentimental. They love stories rooted in our culture and ethos. We are thankful to the Kannada people for supporting our cinema and filmmaking sensibilities."

Kantara was released worldwide on September 30. It has been presented by Hombale Films, behind the mega-successful KGF franchise.

Read: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film runs out of steam sooner than later

Latest Entertainment News