Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film runs out of steam sooner than later

Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana would have expected his latest release to be a hit at the box office. However, that has not turned out to be the case. Coming off 2 flops- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek- the actor's new film Doctor G has also put up an underwhelming show at the ticket window and is expected to wrap up its theatrical run with collections of Rs 25 crore or less. The movie was released with limited promotions and has been performing at multiplexes in selected circuits. With opposition from Kantara and new releases lined up, it seems like Doctor G is not one for the long run.

Doctor G consistently underperforms

The movie was released on October 14 alongside Code Name Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara. While Code Name Tiranga was wiped out early on, Doctor G managed to earn a respectable first weekend total of Rs 15.03 crore. However, the box office numbers and the footfalls have declined on the weekdays. On Monday and Tuesday, the collections were in the range of Rs 1.50 crore. This took its five-day business to Rs 16.85 crore. On Wednesday, the business remained steady and now the film's collections at the end of six days stand at Rs 18 crore.

Doctor G looking at Rs 25 crore business

Initially, Doctor G was looking at Rs 40 crore lifetime business, which would have been respectable for a small-budget film like this one. However, since the weekday numbers have been lower, the movie will wrap its theatrical run with Rs 25 crore business or less. It is facing stiff competition from the regional release Kantara which has caught up with the day-wise collections of Ayushmann's film. Now, with Black Adam, Ram Setu and Thank God releasing in quick succession, the audience will have more options and Doctor G's box office business is set to diminish further.

About Doctor G film

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, Doctor G follows the story of Dr Uday Gupta, who reluctantly becomes part of the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal. It marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

