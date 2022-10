Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani arrested in Indore, was main accused in actress' suicide case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAISHALI TAKKAR/ ANI Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani arrested

Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani, who is the main accused in the actress' suicide case, has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The TV actress, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka died on October 16 from suicide after she hung herself in her Indore home. She was aged 29. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh police booked an accused couple, who are also neighbours of the victim. They have been identified as Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani. Now, Rahul, the prime accused in Thakkar suicide case was arrested near Indore on Wednesday. Also, efforts are on to nab his wife Disha.

According to ANI, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, "A reward of Rs 5000 and a lookout circular was issued against him at all the airports in view of the possibility of him running out of the country. Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today he was arrested near Indore".

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. In his suicide note, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul's wife Disha was also supporting him.

Rahul is married and has two children, but due to his closeness with Vaishali, he was not letting Vaishali get married. Rahul sent a personal photo of him with Vaishali to her fiancee Mitesh Gor to break the marriage which was planned to take place in Indore itself on October 20. Fed up with all this, the TV actress had ended her life.

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

