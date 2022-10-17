Monday, October 17, 2022
     
Vaishali Takkar Suicide: Neighbour Rahul, wife Disha harassed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress

Vaishali Takkar's Indore neighbours Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha have been named in the FIR filed by the police. The case related to abetment of suicide has been registered.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 13:41 IST
TV actress Vaishali Takkar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence

Vaishali Takkar Suicide: A day after noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly committed suicide at her house in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a couple residing in her neighbourhood.

Thakkar (29) was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole in her house in Saibag Colony of Indore on Sunday, police said.

“A case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha in the matter and further investigation is underway,” Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Monday.

“A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman told PTI in Indore.

Read: Who is Vaishali Takkar's ex Rahul named in suicide note by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress?

He said the actor's family members alleged that Rahul Navlani was troubling her since he came to know about her marriage plans. The accused couple was not found at their Indore home. They had gone away somewhere after locking the house, the police official said.

Thakkar and Navlani's fathers are business partners and they have known each other for long, he said. A case for abetment and instigation to commit suicide was registered against the couple, he said.

Thakkar had started her career with TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and worked in more than a dozen serials.

Read: After Vaishali Takkar's suicide, her heartfelt post for SSR goes viral; netizens react

The actor was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years, sources said.

