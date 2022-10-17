Monday, October 17, 2022
     
  After Vaishali Takkar's suicide, her heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput goes viral; netizens react

Vaishali Takkar hung herself at Indore residence late at night on Saturday. Her throwback photo with late Sushant Singh Rajput has now gone viral.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 12:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput with Vaishali Takkar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Sushant Singh Rajput with Vaishali Takkar in throwback image

Vaishali Takkar's suicide has left everyone in shock and grief. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress was aged 29 and hung herself at Indore residence. The body was discovered by her father who alerted the police immediately. A suicide note has also been recovered from the scene and the probe is underway. Meanwhile, a throwback picture of Vaishali with Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral which the TV actress shared when the latter passed away on June 14 in 2020. Many social media users have been drawing comparisons between Vaishali and SSR and how they bid adieu to the world. 

Vaishali Takkar's post for Sushant Singh Rajput 

In a post shared by Vaishali for SSR, dated June 14, 2020, the day of Sushant's passing, both actors were seen posing all smiles as they clicked a selfie. Vaishali captioned it, "Noooo Noooo Noo.... I can’t stop crying.. tell me it’s a nightmare..:... @sushantsinghrajput the most gentle , humble and giving actor the world could have ever had everytime we spoke .. i felt like we were friends from forever .. whyyyyyyy Sushaant whyyy (sic)."

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide at Indore residence

 

Netizens react to Vaishali Takkar's pic with SSR 

Vaishali Takkar's cause of death has been declared as suicide by the Police upon initial investigation. Meanwhile, SSR's death is also suspected to be a suicide. Social media users have been commenting on Vaishali's post saying she left for the heavenly abode in a similar manner as SSR. One netizen commented, "Dono sth ho gye (sic)." Another commented, "Soo sad...Y u do this (sic)."

Vaishali Takkar's death triggered by her estranged lover?   

Police said that the suicide note recovered from the spot where Vaishali died mentioned her neighbour Rahul's name. It was further revealed that Rahul was harassing her and Vaishali was under stress because of it and took the extreme step of taking her life. Now, Rahul is absconding and the search is on to nab him. Notably, back in April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to the Kenya-based surgeon Dr Abhinandan Singh.

Read:   Who is Vaishali Takkar's ex Rahul named in suicide note by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress?

