Who is Vaishali Takkar's alleged ex BF Rahul named in suicide note by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her residence in Indore

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, who is known for her work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Super Sisters, passed away at her Indore residence on Sunday. She was 29. The actress is believed to have died by suicide. A case is registered in Tejaji Nagar police station and the probe is on in the matter. Those who came across the news of Vaishali's sudden death were shocked beyond expression. Meanwhile, it has been claimed by the police that Vaishali was being harassed by her neighbour Rahul, who is now absconding.

Vaishali Takkar's suicide note names Rahul

Indore police recovered Vaishali's body from her flat located in Sai Bagh area of the city on Sunday morning. They claimed to have recovered a suicide note from the crime spot, however, the details of the note are not yet disclosed. She was found hanging in her room by her father early on Sunday. Indore police ACP M Rahman said that Vaishali was being harassed by her former boyfriend Rahul and was stressed.

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide at Indore residence

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan calls out 'TV stars' for groupism, Tina Datta upset with label

Later, Rahman said that it was because of Rahul, Vaishali took the big step of taking her life. He also said that Vaishali was supposed to marry another man and was already engaged to him. It was Rahul who created hindrances and due to which she was stressed. Now, Rahul is absconding and the search is on. He is said to be a businessman. Police will also probe Vaishali's gadgets to discover the narrative causing her suicide.

Read: Bollywood Diwali Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu party at Ayushmann Khurrana's home

Vaishali Takkar's wedding was in December

As per the report, Vaishali Takkar was set to marry in December later this year. She was already engaged to a Kenya-based surgeon, Dr Abhinandan Singh, and the ceremony took place last year in April. However, their wedding was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. A video of them announcing the engagement has been taken down from Instagram. She had stopped posting anything about her fiance, which also led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

Vaishali Takkar's career in TV

Vaishali, whose family belongs to Mahidpur, near Ujjain city, completed her education from Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC). After some time anchoring, she headed to Mumbai where she landed her debut role in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, she played the role of Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in Rakshabandhan as Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

(With IANS inputs)

Read More Trending News