Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan calls out 'TV stars' for groupism, Tina Datta upset with label

Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode, Sajid Khan called out the set of 'TV stars' who are forming groups in the house. Shiv Thakre and MC Stan stood by his comments.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 9:08 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : TWITTER/MINDBEHINDBARZ Sajid Khan called out groupism in Bigg Boss house

 Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode of the reality showShekhar Suman was back with his special segment Big Bulletin. He made the contestants laugh with his charm and wit and did not shy away from posing direct questions to them. He invited Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur to join him as they faced some pressing questions from the Bigg Boss audience. One of the prominent issues was that of groupism which the housemates and Shekhar addressed at length. 

Sajid Khan on groups in BB 16 house

After it became clear that the house was divided into groups, Sajid Khan came out in the open and called out Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Guatam Vij, Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Toqueer Khan and termed their team as 'TV stars ka group'. Gautam clarified that he was not part of any group and to justify his stand he elaborated on how during the last nominations, he took Tina's name despite being friends with her. People seemed to agree with his point but by the end, the fault lines were drawn. 

 

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide at Indore residence

Tina upset with 'TV star' tag

After Shekhar Suman's segment was over, everyone gathered in the garden area and discussed what went down. Tina Datta was upset with the tag of 'TV star' that was given to her by Sajid and tried to clarify it. She said it's better to call them 'actors'. In a separate instance, Sajid was supported by MC Stan and Shiv for calling the group out. 

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Sreejita is eliminated; Salman Khan lashed out at Shalin

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De becomes FIRST evicted contestant of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Shekhar Suman takes dig at each contestant; Shalin-Tina face criticism

The latest season of the controversial reality television show Bigg Boss is turning out to be a baller as its ratings continue to soar. Srrejita De has been evicted in the second week and all eyes are on those remaining inside the house and who will emerge as the winner of Salman Khan's show. 

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Is Tina villain in Shalin-Sumbul love angle drama? Netizens support 'Uttaran' actress

