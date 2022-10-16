Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide at Indore residence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Actress Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence. She made her TV debut with the long-running show produced by Rajan Shahi in 2016 and played the role of Sanjana Singh aka Sanju in it. Later on, she was featured in serials like Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last appearance was in the show Rakshabandhan opposite Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Malkani. Vaishali had been living in Indore for the past year and now the sad news of her death comes in.

Latest Entertainment News