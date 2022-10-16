Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide at Indore residence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her residence in Indore. She was also featured in the popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2022 14:22 IST
Vaishali Takkar death
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Actress Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence. She made her TV debut with the long-running show produced by Rajan Shahi in 2016 and played the role of Sanjana Singh aka Sanju in it. Later on, she was featured in serials like Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last appearance was in the show Rakshabandhan opposite Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Malkani. Vaishali had been living in Indore for the past year and now the sad news of her death comes in. 

 

