Vaishali Takkar's co-star Nishant Singh Malkani reveals he 'was aware that Rahul was harassing her'

Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: The TV actress, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka died on October 16 from suicide after she hung herself in her Indore home. She was aged 29. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh police booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting her suicide. The accused couple, who are also neighbours of the victim, have been identified as Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani. Now, Takkar's former co-star Nishant Singh Malkani, who played her on-screen husband in Raksha Bandhan: Rasal Apni Bhai Ki Dhal revealed that he knew the entire matter between the actress and neighbour Rahul.

Nishant also shared that Vaishali was excited about her wedding and she had shown him photos of her fiance. Expressing shock over Vaishali Takker's suicide, the actor told ETimes, "Vaishali was a dear friend. It was very shocking for me when I heard the news. I woke up from my sleep when I heard the news, and I couldn't believe it. I spoke to her a week ago and she showed me her fiance's photos. She also requested me to not share the pictures with anyone as she herself wanted to show it to everyone. She was so happy, she told me that she was going to get married in November and in fact had invited me for her wedding. We made so many plans about her wedding. It is very unfortunate. I really pray that wherever she is she's happy. If she was so troubled, stressed and depressed, I just pray and hope that now she is in a peaceful space," he said. Also Read: Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul and wife Disha booked for abetting actress' suicide

Adding about her neighbour Rahul, Nishant further added, "I knew the entire thing about this person Rahul who was harassing her, I knew a lot of in depth things. She always shared and confided with me so it was my duty to not leak her personal life with anyone else. But, now when I am hearing that because of that person Vaishali has taken this decision, I will give my best and will fight against that person and stand by my friend. If anyone asks me I am going to tell everything in detail and help the investigations."

Meanwhile, the accused couple, who are also neighbours of the victim have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actress to kill herself. Also Read: Thank God row: SC to hear plea against Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film on November 1

For the unversed, Thakkar had started her career with TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Super Sisters' among others. The actress was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years.

