Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK King Khan looks Toofani! Twitter praise Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar & Pathan look in new video

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday shared video of a TVC on social media

His rugged look caught everyone's attention and everyone started talking about Pathan's release

Directed by Siddharth Anand's film, it also stars Deepika Padukone & John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Pathan' opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Well, not of that but the superstar has surely shared a glimpse of his action sequence in the latest video of a commercial. Shared on his social media handle, the video features SRK in his long hair look (for Pathan) performing stunts on a train. The video happens to be a TVC for a soft drink company and definitely amped up the excitement among the audience. As soon as it was shared, it created an atmosphere of excitement that could be seen in the tweet that came. While some called him 'toofan,' there were others who demanded the release of Siddharth Anand's film.

Speaking about the video, SRK shared the same on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan."

Have a look:

Now, see the craze amongst the audience to see their favourite hero on the screen again:

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.