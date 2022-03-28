Tamil Nadu man buys 2.6 lakh dream bike with Re 1 coins collected over 3 years; netizens give 'slow claps'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Tamil Nadu's Salem youth collected one rupee coin for three years to buy his dream bike.

A Tamil Nadu man named V Boopathi purchased his dream bike worth 2.6 lakhs from a showroom in Salem. The man saved one rupee coins for more than three years to accumulate the cash to buy a Bajaj Dominar 400. According to media reports, it took ten hours for the showroom owners to count the money. The coins were brought in a van and then offloaded in wheelbarrows. In order to collect these many coins, the boy would exchange all the currency notes he saved for one-rupee coins at hotels, temples and tea stalls.

Initially, manager Mahavikranth had refused to accept the coins but he later gave in because he didn't want to disappoint him. "The banks would charge 140 as commission for counting 1lakh (in 2000 rupee denomination). How will they accept it when we give them Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins?" said Mahavikranth to TOI.

The pictures from the showroom of the people counting the coins are going viral on social media platforms and have left netizens shocked. Thye have been sharing their reactions on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "Now dealer will come to branch to deposit these coins. Too much fun!" Another wrote, "Bro i just laughed so hard at this." "Such a usless guy might have wasted a lot of productive time in the past years to handle the coins. Google says it would weigh atleast 1.2 tons. Might have occupied a sizable storage space at home and he might have used a mini van to transport it to the dealer. Most inefficient," commented another.

V Boopathi (29) works as a computer operator in a private company. He is also a YouTuber. Boopathi told TOI that he had inquired about the cost of the bike three years ago and was told it was 2 lakh. "I didn't have so much money at the time. I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently inquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was 2.6 lakh on road now. And I had the amount this time," he said.

