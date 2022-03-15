Commuters aren't happy with Pune's metro station name 'Bhosari', want it to be changed ASAP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROHITKY77 Pune Metro station

Pune's Bhosari metro station has become a topic of discussion on the Internet and a topic of trouble for passengers. The new Metro station, 'Bhosari' has left the commuters confused and they are demanding it to be renamed. It is located on the 5-km stretch between Pimpri to Phugewadi in Nashik Phata along with the Pune-Mumbai highway. But the confusing point is that the Bhosari suburb of the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad is at least 5 km away from the Nashik Phata station.

On March 6, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) opened two new routes in Pune. Many passengers who boarded the metro thought the 'Bhosari' station would be closer to the Bhosari suburb. But it is not. Hence creating confusion. Multiple organisations have already written To MahaMetro to change the name of the station.

Reportedly, MahaMetro has already taken notice of it and the team is already in talks about the same. Meanwhile, check out how netizens are reacting to the station's name and confusion around it:

Meanwhile, the Tata Group and Siemens Ltd last year in December announced a joint venture to construct a 23.30 kms long elevated Metro Line for Pune, under the PPP mode. This is the first metro project in India to be taken up under the Centre's new Metro Rail Policy and the proposed line will link Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and Shivajinagar via Balewadi with 23 stations en route.

The TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd of the Tata Group and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH of Siemens Financial Services will develop the metro corridor under the PPP route through a SPV named "Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd".

This is the 3rd metro line coming up in Pune, with another elevated 14-km-long Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor, and the 16-km-long partly elevated and underground Pimpri-Swargate route being built by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro).

The work on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor officially got underway in November 2021 for the prestigious project, estimated to cost a little more than Rs 8,000 crore and the route is slated for completion in around 39 months.