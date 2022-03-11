YouTuber earns Rs 7.5 crore a month chewing food on camera, watching her will make you 'relax'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/HUNNIBEE HunniBee YouTube channel owner Naomi McRae

YouTube has made Naomi McRae, a Canadian Vlogger, a millionaire. As per reports Naomi, who runs the channel HunniBee, is earning Rs 7.5 crore and more in a month by sharing her videos of tasting food items. She creates ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) content. She eats items such as edible hairbrushes, champagne bottles, macarons, chocolate bars and other stuff on her channel. She has 7.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel HunniBee and her videos are viral with over 20 million-plus views on some of them.

What is ASMR?

As per vox.com, ASMR is the term for the sensation people get when they watch stimulating videos or take part in other activities- usually ones that involve personal attention. Many people describe the feeling as “tingles” that run through the back of someone’s head and spine. Others say the feeling is deeply relaxing, and can even cause them to fall asleep.

Naomi's videos

In Naomi's videos, one can hear and experience food sounds, like crunching, soft biting sounds among others. Her videos are flooded with comments and she also has many fan pages on Instagram where snippets from her longer YouTube videos can be watched.

How Naomi began YouTube career?

Naomi came across videos from Gentle Whispering, one of the original ASMR content creators, when she was 16. "She was tapping on a mirror while whispering and I instantly got this intense wave of tingles at the top of my head, to my shoulders and down my back," she told The Mirror. Since then, she's been addicted to ASMR content.

How Naomi describes what she does for a living?

The description of her channel reads: This is an ASMR channel, which hopefully helps you either fall asleep or just feel relaxed. ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response which can feel like a tingling sensation on the skin that usually starts at the scalp and moves down to the back of the neck and upper spine. But if you've ever had someone play with your hair or draw on your back, which I'm sure you have, you would have experienced this feeling! So my goal on this channel is to give you those brain tingles and help you sleep .