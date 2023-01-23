Starbucks filter coffee ad gets mocked; Twitterati calls it 'brewing scam'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Starbucks launches filter coffee for Rs 290

The multinational coffee brand, Starbucks, is well-known in India because of its excessive costs. The coffee behemoth has recently come under fire from netizens for advertising a low-cost cup of filtered coffee for Rs 290. After the introduction of filter coffee, Desi Twitter went into a frenzy. Internet users sparked a memefest on the microblogging platform. Among those, a Twitter user's sarcastic dig at Starbucks' promotional ad for filter coffee caught the eye of netizens.

On Monday, a Twitter user named Adithya Venkatesan shared a promotional ad by Starbucks. He was completely against their marketing trick. The advertisement depicted a young man drinking a hot cup of coffee with an elderly woman, who depicted his grandmother. This picture was captioned, "Ajji approved filter coffee for Shivvu. Starting at 290."

"Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes," he sarcastically wrote in response to the ad.

His tweet garnered several reactions, and netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Why would anyone buy filter coffee from Starbucks!! Missing the whole authentic element." Another user commented, "299+GST….Ajji has not slept for a week now. Is it the caffeine or the price." A third user wrote, "My ajji would kick me so bad that i may surely stop drinking coffee post that."

The post generated a wide range of responses. While some did not appear to have a problem with the cost, many agreed with Adithya.



Meanwhile, a user also shared an ad from August 2022, when the same filter coffee was priced at Rs. 180.

