NIFT student leaves studies to open tea stall in Delhi; claims MBA chai wala is her inspiration

Young people today seem to have a tremendous passion for running their own businesses. Students are pushing themselves forward in entrepreneurship and taking the 'risk' after watching shows like Shark Tank. The tea industry is experiencing a surge in popularity among young people. Every day, social media informs us that this young man or woman has quit their work and entered the tea industry. Following the popularity of MBA Chai Wala, a large number of young people entered the tea industry, which generated a lot of buzz on social media. We recently reported that a woman with an MA in English left her job at the British Council to start a tea shop in Delhi. One such tale has surfaced once more and has nothing to do with academic standing. A young lady has just opened a tea shop.

Muskaan Jaiswal, a resident of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, has opened a tea stall at Noida's Sector 15 Metro station. Muskaan dropped out of NIFT to pursue a career in the tea industry. She shared that she is fond of doing business. Jaiswal said that the tea business does not require much investment and one can easily sell tea anywhere.

Jaiswal cited Prafull Billore, the owner of MBA Chai Wala, as her inspiration; seeing him encouraged her to start a tea business. We asked her if anyone in the house knew that she was selling tea in Delhi. So Muskaan shared that no one in the house knows. Muskaan is concerned about how she will inform her family that she is selling tea in Noida. To note, Muskaan opened a tea shop at Noida Sector 15 station seven days ago.

At the moment, there is a big problem with Muskaan regarding its location. She shared that the committee has asked her to remove the shop from here. That's why a permanent location is being sought to set up shop.

