Rishi Sunak's 'explanation' for not wearing seatbelt doesn't go down well with netizens: 'It costs lives'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RISHISUNAKMP In a video, UK PM Rishi Sunak was seen riding without a seatbelt

A video of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been going viral on social media which is attracting heavy criticism. In the small clip which surfaced recently, Sunak was addressing the audience inside a moving car. He did not put his seatbelt on during the recording of the video and road safety experts and netizens at large were left unimpressed. Even though Sunak has apologised for his mistake and has been fined by the police for not wearing seatbelt, social media users did not like his 'explanation' for the same.

Rishi Sunak apologises for not wearing seatbelt

Rishi Sunak filmed a video while seated in the back seat of a moving car to promote his government's new Levelling Up Fund announcements to fund over 100 projects around the country. Police motorbikes could be seen escorting his car as he addressed the camera. In England, passengers aged 14 and over are responsible for ensuring they wear a seat belt in cars, vans and other goods vehicles if one is fitted and drivers are responsible for passengers under 14.

After netizens pointed out that Sunak was not wearing his seatbelt in the said video, the UK Prime Minister apologised. "That was a brief error of judgement. The PM removed his seatbelt to film a small clip. He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises about it," Sunak's spokesperson said.

Lancashire Police also fined him 100 pounds.

Netizens upset with Rishi Sunak's 'explanation' for not wearing seatbelt

Social media users have not resonated with Rishi Sunak's 'explanation' for not using a seatbelt in the moving car. Many emphasised that Sunak's actions risked lives. Reacting to the viral video, one social media user said, "No seat belt setting a good example of one rule for you and one for everyone else (sic)." Another wrote, "Please cite the Criminal Law statute that makes "a brief error of judgement" a legal defence (sic)."

(With PTI inputs)

