'Kiss of death': Man kisses a cobra on the head, gets bitten terribly; netizens react

A viral video from Karnataka shows a man trying to kiss a snake when it unexpectedly attacks him. Check out

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 22:11 IST
A video is going viral on the internet that is reportedly from Karnataka. The video shows a guy attempting to kiss the head of a rescued King Cobra. However, the snake was not pleased with the man and twisted its head back and bit him on the mouth. The incident has become the subject of hilarious internet jabs.

According to what can be seen in the video, some individuals are trying to catch a snake. The now-viral video shows a guy trying to kiss a snake when it bites him and slinks away. The video then shows other people attempting to grab the snake, but it escapes.

Reportedly, the man survived the snake bite. 

The video was shared by a Twitter user. His caption read, "In a horrifying video that has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka's #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite." 

The clip elicited several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "A good lesson on the importance of consent." Another user commented, "Before he could kiss her, she gave him a love bit." A third user wrote, "A much deserved kiss. Never play with wild life."

Internet users took a jab at the incident in the comments section and highlighted the importance of never messing with wildlife.

Meanwhile, while cobra venom is not the most lethal of all poisonous snake venoms, it contains enough neurotoxin in a single bite to kill 20 humans or an elephant. The respiratory centres in the brain are impacted by king cobra venom, leading to cardiac and respiratory arrest.

