Sooryavansham reruns on SET Max irritate a viewer; writes letter to channel

The repetitive telecast of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sooryavansham' on Set Max annoyed a viewer and he wrote a letter to the channel.

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 20:13 IST
The Sooryavansham and SET Max connection is infamous. If you have your head in the clouds wondering why there is an infamous link, you are most likely living under a rock. The film has acquired a cult following over the years. The highly lauded 1999 classic Sooryavansham starring Amitabh Bachchan is constantly aired on Sony Max, also known as SET Max. Audiences are now saturated as a result of the family drama's frequent plays. A viewer who is fed up with the continuous re-airings of 'Sooryavansham' has written to Set Max authorities.

The letter jokingly catches the anguish of the fans who are bothered by the movie's repeated telecasts while taking a satirical jab. The letter has gone viral on the Internet.

The individual stated in his letter that regular broadcasting of the film had a significant influence on his mental health. He further urged that the channel name the individual who would shoulder the blame for his poor mental health as a result of the reruns.

After the letter surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section and reacted hilariously to it. One user wrote, "They took copy right for 100 year." Another user commented, "Now the name of this channel should be changed from set Max to set Sooryavansham max." A third user wrote, "Thank you on behalf of everyone." A user also wrote, "Our coming generations will remember Sooryansham for repeated telecasts." 

Meanwhile, the iconic film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. It also stars Soundarya, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi and Kader Khan. Released in 1999, the family drama is directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana and produced by G. Adiseshagiri Rao.

