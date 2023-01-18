Lucknow couple openly romances on scooty; what happens next will leave you stunned | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow couple openly romances on scooty; viral video

People showing PDA (Public display of affection) is not a new thing under the sun. In the past, several videos have surfaced on the internet showing people indulging in romance in public. In a bizarre incident, a couple in Lucknow was seen romancing while sitting on a moving scooter. The video of the incident has gone crazy viral on social media and netizens are expressing their anger at the couple's actions.

The now-viral video is from Lucknow's Hazratganj area and it shows the girl sitting while hugging her boyfriend. She was seen getting intimate with him and talking to him. Both were also romancing on the moving scooter. Couples were expressing their love by breaking all the traffic rules. Only then a young man recorded it from behind and shared it on social media, after which this video became increasingly viral.

After the video went viral, the police swung into action. While taking action, the Lucknow police arrested the youth on Wednesday, i.e., today. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 294 and 279 of the IPC. And the scooter has also been seized by the police. The police stated that action is being taken against Vicky, the man who was driving the scooter, and that the girl was discovered to be a minor.

The incident elicited a plethora of reactions from the public. One user wrote, "Young People from India are going wild and trying to copy western culture but this doesn’t work in #India."

Another user commented, "At the end driver will be arrested and penalised and not the girl."

A third user wrote, "Please take action against this rider. Challan must be imposed for creating chances of accidents among vehicle." A user also wrote, "They should maintain some decency and not cross limits in public."

Netizens reacted angrily in the comments section, criticising the couple for their public displays of affection.

