Man paragliding on a couch amazes Elon Musk, netizens react | Viral Video

Elon Musk is super active on the microblogging site, and each of his tweets draws a plethora of reactions. Now, the head of Twitter has noticed an old video of a man paragliding while sitting on a couch. The video, which was first uploaded on YouTube in 2020, is once again the topic of discussion at the moment. Elon Musk responded to the fascinating video after being impressed by it.

The viral video shows a man paragliding with his couch, complete with a television set and table lamp. He is seen enjoying the experience too. He is even seen opening a packet of wafers and eating them. He recorded the whole experience.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk saw it and wrote, "Nice."

Meanwhile, the original video is titled ‘Lying Couch Potato-Man with a Flying Living Room’ on YouTube and has over 10 million views. It was shared by Hasan Kaval two years ago.

The video garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "He definitely paraglided. The attempt was 100% successful." Another user wrote, "You will never be as cool as this guy." A third user wrote, "This I honestly have a hard time believing. without a seat belt?"

Netizens expressed their surprise at the fascinating video and remarked how smooth his paragliding was.

