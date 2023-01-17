Netizens slam Jaya Bachchan after she makes shocking statement; actress gets angry at paps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Netizens slam Jaya Bachchan after lashes out

Jaya Bachchan and her encounters with the paparazzi are quite popular. The veteran actress often makes headlines for her odd run-ins with the paparazzi. The actress dislikes being mobbed by paparazzi and is often seen angry at them for capturing her without her consent. Now, she is again making waves on the internet after making a shocking statement.

On Tuesday, Jaya was sighted at the airport with her husband Amitabh Bachchan when she got angry at paps again. The video is going viral on the internet. In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying, "Please don’t take my pictures. You don’t understand english?" Later in the video, she also said, "Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye (You must fire such people from their jobs)."

However, her attitude towards paparazzi and her statement did not go down well with the public. Netizens rushed to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Don't give her publicity, she doesn't deserve it." Another user commented, "Such a rude comment on, she should not lose her dignity." A third user wrote, "She is just not worth the attention given to her, as it’s us the general public that made her who she is today."

Her remark about paparazzi infuriated online users. Some individuals said she didn't deserve the attention, and others emphasised how inappropriate her remark was.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which Jaya Bachchan was seen shouting at the crowd gathered around her and Abhishek Bachchan for selfies.

In the video, women are seen approaching the actor for photos. While Abhishek obliges, Jaya loses her calm and reprimands them. "Aap logon toh chod dijiye na? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko? (At least you people leave him alone? Don’t you have any shame?)," she says moving ahead in the crowd. Sometime later, she is seen turning around and saying, "Kya kar rahein aap? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko? (What are you people doing? Are you not ashamed?)."

