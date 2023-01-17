Dhinchak Pooja makes waves on Twitter after a woman releases rap on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dhinchak Pooja makes waves on Twitter

Dhinchak Pooja is popular as the cringe-pop stars in India. If you are unaware of who she is, then you are probably living under a rock. Every time she releases a new song, she instantly becomes the talk of the town. She's making waves on the internet again, but this time it's not because of her rap, but because someone else has released a rap. A girl released a rap that has nothing to do with Pooja, yet she is getting a lot of attention for it. Yes, you read that correctly.

On Tuesday, a woman named Anam Ali, who is a congress supporter, shared a rap on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. As soon as she shared the rap, it went viral in no time. People flocked to the comment in order to react to it. Netizens heavily criticised the rap and remarked that Dhinchak Pooja is much better.

One user wrote, "After seeing & Listening this video, I started liking Dhinchak Pooja" Another user commented, "Dhinchak Pooja seems better why I listen to this." A third user wrote, "My respect for Dhinchak pooja has been increased."

Netizens remembered Dhinchak Pooja and praised her after listening to the rap. Many people also took hilarious digs at her Bharat Jodo Yatra rap.

Also read: Shark Tank India or soap opera? Twitterati clash over the show after a user makes strong claims

Meanwhile, Dhinchak Pooja is renowned for her "out of this planet" songs that became popular online. Pooja Jain is her real name. With the song "Swag Wali Topi," she made her music debut, and the video was widely shared on Facebook and other social networking sites. Pooja likely began to think that people truly liked her music as a result of this. She then released a new track called 'Daaru Daaru Daaru'. Many people also shared this video, but mainly because it made them cringe. She gradually gained fame with her bizarre and extraordinary compositions.

Also read: Do you use Instagram or Twitter? Elon Musk has a question for you

Read More Trending News