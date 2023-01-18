Ashneer Grover's debatable marriage advice divides the internet; netizens compare him to 'Sima aunty'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TRS Ashneer Grover gives debatable marriage advice

Ashneer Grover, who rose to fame on Shark Tank India season 1, recently made an appearance on "The Ranveer Show," a podcast hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. The former CEO of BharatPe expressed his strong views about marriage and having children, which drew both criticism and praise from Gen Z and millennials.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashneer advised people to get married in their 20s and not put it off so that they could be free and focus on more important things. "I have major view on people marrying late. There is a biological clock for both men and women. Get married early to get free and do bigger things in life."

Grover also criticised the "commitment phobia" and procrastination of the current culture. Furthermore, he claimed that because of the obligations to one's wife and children, getting married young can help one avoid distractions and give them "direction and purpose in life."

His remark sparked a debate on the microblogging site, and people took to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "I’m married and have a 7 months kid at the age of 26. And I’m totally satisfied, aligned and focused. Agree with @Ashneer_Grover Bhai."

Another user commented, "What i don't understand is, not everybody gets mature overnight after marrying neither is it a gaurantee that after you marry your life will magically fall together? How's marrying early is gonna make anyone more responsible? If you weren't responsible before, you won't be after."

A third user wrote, "Disagreed. At 25-26 most people, especially men, are not in a position to sustain their own lives independently and that's the reason why people seek more time. Everyone isn't born with a silver spoon. 80s and 90s logic won't work in 2023. Atleast #Ashneer should've known it."

A user also wrote, "Absolutely true and best way to live life, marry before 25 , kids before 30, from 30-50 economic and personal growth..after 50 more focus on spiritual self and social welfare."

While some people agreed with the business tycoon, others criticised his views as being outdated and pointless.

