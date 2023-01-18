Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Ashneer Grover's debatable marriage advice divides the internet; netizens compare him to 'Sima aunty'

Ashneer Grover's debatable marriage advice divides the internet; netizens compare him to 'Sima aunty'

Ashneer Grover shared controversial marriage advice, which has sparked a debate on the internet. Here's what the netizens have to say about it.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2023 16:28 IST
Ashneer Grover gives debatable marriage advice
Image Source : YOUTUBE/TRS Ashneer Grover gives debatable marriage advice

Ashneer Grover, who rose to fame on Shark Tank India season 1, recently made an appearance on "The Ranveer Show," a podcast hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. The former CEO of BharatPe expressed his strong views about marriage and having children, which drew both criticism and praise from Gen Z and millennials.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashneer advised people to get married in their 20s and not put it off so that they could be free and focus on more important things. "I have major view on people marrying late. There is a biological clock for both men and women. Get married early to get free and do bigger things in life." 

Grover also criticised the "commitment phobia" and procrastination of the current culture. Furthermore, he claimed that because of the obligations to one's wife and children, getting married young can help one avoid distractions and give them "direction and purpose in life."

His remark sparked a debate on the microblogging site, and people took to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "I’m married and have a 7 months kid at the age of 26. And I’m totally satisfied, aligned and focused. Agree with @Ashneer_Grover Bhai." 

Another user commented, "What i don't understand is, not everybody gets mature overnight after marrying neither is it a gaurantee that after you marry your life will magically fall together? How's marrying early is gonna make anyone more responsible? If you weren't responsible before, you won't be after." 

A third user wrote, "Disagreed. At 25-26 most people, especially men, are not in a position to sustain their own lives independently and that's the reason why people seek more time. Everyone isn't born with a silver spoon. 80s and 90s logic won't work in 2023. Atleast #Ashneer should've known it." 

Related Stories
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover 'rejected' Virat-Anushka and you will agree with his reasoning

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover 'rejected' Virat-Anushka and you will agree with his reasoning

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover to enter politics; compares himself to UK PM Rishi Sunak

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover to enter politics; compares himself to UK PM Rishi Sunak

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover unfollows all sharks after the show: 'mai kyun past mein rahu'

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover unfollows all sharks after the show: 'mai kyun past mein rahu'

Mercedes, flexible work environment: How Ashneer Grover is luring talent for his new startup

Mercedes, flexible work environment: How Ashneer Grover is luring talent for his new startup

A user also wrote, "Absolutely true and best way to live life, marry before 25 , kids before 30, from 30-50 economic and personal growth..after 50 more focus on spiritual self and social welfare."

 

Also read: Man paragliding on a couch amazes Elon Musk, netizens react | Viral Video

While some people agreed with the business tycoon, others criticised his views as being outdated and pointless.

Also read: Netizens react to Bengaluru man getting dragged by scooter, compare it with 'Delhi hit-and-run' case

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News