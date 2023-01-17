Netizens react to Bengaluru man getting dragged by scooter, compare it with 'Delhi hit-and-run' case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAAJEEV_CHOPRA Bengaluru man drags 71-year-old by scooter mercilessly

In a dreadful incident, a 71-year-old man was mercilessly dragged by a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi Road in broad daylight on Tuesday. The terrifying event has left everyone speechless and sent shockwaves throughout the country. The video of the shocking incident is going viral on the incident and it has reminded netizens of Delhi hit-and-run case.

The scooter rider, Sahil, had collided with the man's (Muttappa's) car. Sahil attempted to flee on his scooter while Muttappa came out of the car to approach Sahil. The old man rushed and grabbed the scooter at this point. The 25-year-old rider did not stop, and Muttappa was pulled behind the scooter, according to ANI.

The news agency further reported that the victim is currently under medical treatment at a city hospital. Meanwhile, DCP West Bengaluru said that the accused driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "Looks he was fleeing from the spot after hitting with his scooter but the uncle held the scooter tight (bad decision though). Feels great he has been apprehended and hoping for strict action shall be taken against such people."

Another user commented, "Strongest action required against guilty or send to prison for life term it will be example next time no buddy takes law in there hand."

A third user wrote, "Despite the incident in Delhi, people do not learn."

Also read: Netizens slam Jaya Bachchan after she makes shocking statement; actress gets angry at paps

The incident happened a few weeks after the devastating hit-and-run incident in Delhi, where a 20-year-old woman was killed after becoming trapped under a car's wheels and being dragged for 13 kilometres.

Also read: Dhinchak Pooja makes waves on Twitter after a woman releases rap on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Read More Trending News