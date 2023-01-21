Prince Harry 'listened' to Daler Mehndi songs during 'difficult' times and Indian singer is over the moon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALER MEHNDI Tweet from Daler Mehndi thanking Prince Harry goes viral

Prince Harry has given an insight into the life of Britain's Royal family like never before in his memoir Spare, which has become highly popular. It has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time. On social media, the book has been much discussed and has become a talking point among netizens. Indian singer Daler Mehndi fell prey to a meme that hinted that Prince Harry 'listened' to his songs during his 'difficult' times. Netizens had a field day with jokes and funny reactions when Mehndi actually thanked Prince Harry for 'listening' to his songs.

The viral Prince Harry meme baits Daler Mehndi

A meme has been circulating online that mocked Prince Harry. A Twitter trend has fast picked up in which trending celebrities, in this case, Prince Harry, 'says' things that they did not. A meme was circulating online after Harry made jaw-dropping revelations in his memoir, which said that Mehndi was the artist that Prince Harry listened to in his ‘lowest moments’. While this was a joke, Mehndi took it seriously and thanked Prince Harry for it.

Mehndi wrote in response, "I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex (sic)."

Read: Rishi Sunak's 'explanation' for not wearing seatbelt doesn't go down well with netizens: 'It costs lives'

Did Daler Mehndi's song treat coronavirus?

In the comments section, one of the Twitter users continued to poke fun at Daler Mehndi for not realising where he went wrong with the Prince Harry tweet. They wrote, "In the beginning of 2021, when I got tested positive for Covid and was really sick, I listened to ‘Na Na Na Na re Na re Na re’ And the coronavirus got scared and left my body. I got better instantly. Thanks to your unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style that healed me (sic)."

Mehndi also replied to them writing, "God Bless."

Read: This luxury resort offers queen-like treatment to rabbits, even you will want to visit

Read More Trending News