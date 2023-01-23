SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' gets new rendition by Pakistani Minister Bilawal Bhutto? WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/YRF, TWITTER/@ZOO_BEAR SRK-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang gets new version

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' has been grabbing all the headlines ever since it was released. The song has become extremely popular as a result of the infamous controversy, yet it has earned universal acclaim. Many people have recreated the hooksteps of the popular song and made plethora of videos on it. Among them, a video has caught the eye of the public, in which Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto can be apparently seen dancing to the popular track. However, it was later clarified that it was not him. The video is doing the rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, Pakistan’s foreign minister had to face social media memes.

It has now been reported that the man dancing in the video who resembles Bilawal is Mehroz Baig, a media sciences student in Karachi. Actress Inaya Khan is dancing next to the student.

The video was originally posted on Inaya Khan’s Instagram account with the caption ‘Besharam Rang dance Partner @mehrozbaigofficial’.

Earlier, King Khan's doppleganger shared his version of another hit track from the film, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." Ibrahim Qadri, an Instagram user, is well-known for his striking resemblance to SRK. He posted a video of himself dancing to the hit song. Qadri was seen with a rough style and sunglasses, and at first glance, you might mistake him for Pathaan actor. While some people expressed that he has an uncanny resemblance to King Khan, some also took hilarious digs at him.

Speaking of Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The official trailer for the film has received a massive response from the fans.

