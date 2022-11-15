Shraddha Murder: 'Dexter' Aaftab inspired by American crime series; know similarities between reel and real

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHO_DEXTER Dexter show features a vigilante killing victims and dismembering them

Shraddha Murder: In what can be called a horrific scene out of a fictional tale, Aaftab Amin Poonawala strangled and killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, before dismembering her body into 35 pieces and scattering them all over the city. The gruesome nature of the killing and what proceeded in its wake has shaken people to their core. Aaftab and Shraddha got into an argument before she was killed by strangulation. There was certainly no happy ending in this lovers' quarrel, but what transpired between the couple before Aaftab killed her is best known to him and the authorities for now. Meanwhile, the perpetrator has confessed to watching the American crime series Dexter to learn about chopping and disposing of human parts.

What Aaftab did with Shraddha after murdering her

Aaftab Amin Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police for strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. This happened in May. According to the Delhi Police, Aaftab had bought a fridge to preserve Sharddha's body parts and used to step out past midnight to dispose them of. The accused had meticulously planned which body parts to dispose of first depending upon which would start decomposing at the earliest.

Dexter's Modus Operandi or MO

In Dexter, the titular vigilante, played by Michael C Hall, works for the Police department. He hunts and kills criminals who have escaped the justice system. In the show, Dexter had a 'kill room', which was covered in plastic to avoid leaving behind forensic evidence. In the room, Dexter used to carve the bodies into pieces using sharp knives and other carving instruments. He then dismembered the bodies of his victims, and placed the pieces inside heavy-duty black biodegradable garbage bags. He added rocks to the bags with body pieces and dumped them into the river.

Read: On Sania Mirza's birthday, Shoaib Malik shares mushy pic; netizens question divorce & cheating news

Similarities between Dexter and Aaftab's killing

Like Dexter, Aaftab dismembered Shraddha's body into pieces. Like the show, Aaftab disposed of the body pieces during night-time to avoid detection or suspicion. Aaftab also cleaned blood as Dexter did in his 'kill room'. Another commonality is the fact that both Dexter and Aaftab perpetrated atrocities on the dead body. Aaftab worked as a chef, so it can be assumed that he used sharp knives like Dexter to chop off the victim's body into pieces.

Read: Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens shake up Twitter with funny memes, reactions

Read More Trending News