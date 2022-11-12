Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens shake up Twitter with funny memes, reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Memes go viral

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage to life or property. Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake. "Earthquake in New Delhi for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week (sic)," a tweet read. "Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now (sic)," another user posted on social media. This is the second earthquake that people felt this week. On Wednesday too, tremors of a Nepal earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Social media users react to earthquake

Delhi-NCR residents have been suffering from polluted air and with earthquake tremors being felt quite often, social media users found the opportunity to share some funny memes and reactions. Even though both earthquakes and air pollution are serious affairs, netizens tried to lighten up the mood a bit. Check out social media reactions to the earthquake in Delhi-NCR below.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Know details

This is the third earthquake to hit seismically-active Nepal in a week. Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some western Uttar Pradesh districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli. Many people also shared their experiences on Twitter, posting videos of people rushing out of their houses and some gathering in groups. The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.

