School bans hugs and holding hands to avoid relationships; angry parents react

School is a place where students' lives are influenced in several aspects and where they become better prepared for the future. It is a wonderful institution where people can make friends and learn a lot about human emotions and feelings in general. However, one school in the UK has adopted the odd policy of forbidding any forms of physical contact between pupils in an effort to stop them from developing relationships.

Hylands School in Chelmsford has a "draconian" restriction on physical contact and "does not allow" personal interactions. They have outlawed any physical interactions and relationships, including hugs and handshakes, between students, reports the Daily Mail UK.

The report further suggests more strict rules, such as the possibility of locking students' cell phones in a safe for the remainder of the day if they are caught using them.

According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, the letter sent by the Chelmsford school says, "This is in order to keep your child safe. If your child is touching somebody else, whether they are consenting or not, anything could happen. It could lead to an injury, make someone feel very uncomfortable, or someone being touched inappropriately."

While the new rule certainly did not go down well with the parents, who reacted to the news angrily.

One parent told Essex Live that before the letter was sent, nobody knew about the proposed rules.

"I couldn't believe it. In this day and age, I agree that inappropriate touching - hitting and punching - of course has to be dealt with. But they're not teaching students how to have a healthy relationship," a parent said.

Another parent said, "The inference is that you can't touch anyone, children won't know what is or isn't appropriate, and the ability to empathise with their peers is being taken away."

A parent also said, "I have a daughter and her and her friends greet each other with a hug, but if they do that now they'll [face being] put into isolation."

The unusual regulations drew criticism from parents who expressed concern that their children would not be able to distinguish between what is appropriate and what is not.

