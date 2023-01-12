K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet their ‘Idols’, found in Lahore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIIGHITOFICAL K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet 'idols'

K-pop has a massive global fan base that includes people of all ages and genders. However, two Pakistani girls took their BTS addiction to a whole new level. The two mysteriously fled their home and were reported missing from Pakistan's Korangi neighborhood last week. They wished to visit South Korea in order to meet the K-pop group BTS, CNN reported.

According to CNN, a senior police superintendent of the area, Abraiz Ali Abbasi, said that the teenage girls are aged 13 and 14. The police official said in a video statement that police found a diary during a search of the girls' homes that revealed their plans to travel to South Korea to meet the supergroup BTS.

"From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed," Abassi said.

The official went on to say that they began actively tracing them and discovered that they were in the police's custody in the city of Lahore, where they had travelled by train.

In coordination with the Lahore police, Abbasi claimed that plans have been made to transfer the girls back to their hometown, Karachi.

He went on to urge parents to keep an eye on their kids' screen time so they can be more aware of what their kids are doing online.

Speaking about the incident, culture journalist Rabia Mehmood said, "It isn’t a surprise that two teenagers took this risk because ‘stans’ are capable of doing this for their idols," referring to devoted fans.

She further went on to say, "But if we had more safe organized fan-girling spaces, younger fans could engage openly and freely with each other about their favorites instead of taking such risks."

Read More Trending News