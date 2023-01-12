Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet their ‘Idols’, found in Lahore

K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet their ‘Idols’, found in Lahore

Two Pakistani girls took their BTS addiction to a whole new level by running away from home in pursuit of the K-pop group BTS.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2023 20:02 IST
K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIIGHITOFICAL K-pop fever! BTS Pakistani fan girls ran away to meet 'idols'

K-pop has a massive global fan base that includes people of all ages and genders. However, two Pakistani girls took their BTS addiction to a whole new level. The two mysteriously fled their home and were reported missing from Pakistan's Korangi neighborhood last week. They wished to visit South Korea in order to meet the K-pop group BTS, CNN reported. 

According to CNN, a senior police superintendent of the area, Abraiz Ali Abbasi, said that the teenage girls are aged 13 and 14. The police official said in a video statement that police found a diary during a search of the girls' homes that revealed their plans to travel to South Korea to meet the supergroup BTS. 

"From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed," Abassi said.

The official went on to say that they began actively tracing them and discovered that they were in the police's custody in the city of Lahore, where they had travelled by train. 

In coordination with the Lahore police, Abbasi claimed that plans have been made to transfer the girls back to their hometown, Karachi.

He went on to urge parents to keep an eye on their kids' screen time so they can be more aware of what their kids are doing online.

Related Stories
BTS Jin Military Service: BigHit shares update about his return; asks to refrain from sending gifts

BTS Jin Military Service: BigHit shares update about his return; asks to refrain from sending gifts

VIDEO: BTS JHope misses Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook; his speech at GDA is making ARMY weep

VIDEO: BTS JHope misses Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook; his speech at GDA is making ARMY weep

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung plays hide & seek in latest Instagram photos, fans swoon over him

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung plays hide & seek in latest Instagram photos, fans swoon over him

BTS Yet To Come film to release in India, here's how you can watch it in cinema halls

BTS Yet To Come film to release in India, here's how you can watch it in cinema halls

Speaking about the incident, culture journalist Rabia Mehmood said, "It isn’t a surprise that two teenagers took this risk because ‘stans’ are capable of doing this for their idols," referring to devoted fans.

She further went on to say, "But if we had more safe organized fan-girling spaces, younger fans could engage openly and freely with each other about their favorites instead of taking such risks."

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News