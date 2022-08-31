Rajinikanth's Jailer look recreated in Lord Ganesha idol by artist, pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth's Jailer look recreated in Lord Ganesha idol

The first look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Jailer had gone viral recently. The movie is going to release in 2023 and the filming has begun in Chennai. In the teaser poster, Rajnikanth was seen standing with his hands at the back, wearing an intense look on his face. Seeing the Superstar's look in the Jailer poster, an artist fan of Rajnikanth, named Ranjith, who belongs to a village in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, made a statue of Lord Ganesha resembling him.

The statue is one and a half feet tall, a small mouse is also seen along with the statue of Lord Ganesha. The artist fan named the statue of Lord Ganesha as Jailer Vinayaka, inspired by the movie. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Jailer Vinayak statue has gone viral and is receiving love from fans all over.

Recently, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a statue of Lord Ganesha wearing a white kurta pyjama and posing as Pushpa Raj, the lead character from Allu Arjun's film, had gone viral. In the viral photo of Lord Ganesha as Pushpa, Allu Arjun's famous signature pose was also recreated. The 'Jhukega nahi', which means I won't bow down', posture of the Lord Ganesha statue won people's hearts. The statue and artist received lots of love from fans from all over the world.

Similarly, another statue of Lord Ganesha was seen as Ram Charan's look from the movie RRR. The statue was seen wearing an orange dhoti seen in the movie and worn by Ram charan in the second half of the film. The statue of Lord Ganesha had left many people mesmerised.

