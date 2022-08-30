Kala Chashma: All about the 1991 Punjabi pop song that has Hollywood dancing to its beats

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Sidharth malhotra and Katrina Kaif feature in Kala Chashma song from 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho

Kala Chashma has gone viral globally. It is among the most trending tracks on Instagram right now as many fans, including celebrities, continue to share their dance cover of it on social media. The track came into notice when Hollywood talk show host Jimmy Fallon and singer Demi Lovato danced to it. Since then, the world has caught up real fast on the 'Kala Chashma trend' as the song has come back into the limelight after several years. Many might have listened to it in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. The video featured Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. However, the song was remixed for the Bollywood movie and is not an original track. Interestingly, the original Kala Chashma dates back to the 90s.

As Kala Chashma continues to trend worldwide, let's take a look back at the interesting journey of this pop track, which once got lost but has now got the world addicted to its peppy beat and lyrics.

The original Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma was originally released in 1991. It was sung by Amar Arshi and the music was composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon. Amrik Singh Shera wrote its lyrics and the music video was directed by Sunny Mahal. Angel Records produced and released Kala Chashma. Reportedly, Amrik wrote this song in 1990 when he was studying in the school in IXth standard. He was 15 years old at that time.

Amrik Singh struggled to get Kala Chashma recorded

Kala Chashma lyricist Amrik struggled to record the song back in the 90s. Call it fate, the track is now entertaining millions around the world. After writing the lyrics of the song, Amrik reached out to some musicians and singers but could not get it recorded. Finally, Amar Arshi came on board as the singer and Kala Chashma was recorded.

In the original Kala Chashma music video, Amar Arshi is featured alongside some models dressed in traditional Indian clothing. After its release, the song got some popularity. But it soon waned and was forgotten. When it was remixed in 2016 by Badshah for the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho and Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra danced to it, Kala Chashma got the popularity it truly deserved.

The remixed Kala Chashma has over 816 million views and counting on YouTube.

Kala Chashma goes global

Due to social media, Kala Chashma is being talked about once again. Many viral videos featuring professional dancers and celebrities from around the world have been trending on social media as Kala Chashma continues to catch the attention of listeners globally.

