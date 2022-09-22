Rahul Gandhi posts 'We are BTS ARMY' as he watches K-pop video with Kerala girls, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHONEYSUGA, JITENDRANSUI BTS, Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has got his introductory lesson to BTS, the popular K-pop band. The Indian politician who is a part of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by the Congress recently met young school girls from Kerala. He spoke to them, treated them to some shakes and also tried to know more about their interest. The group of friends revealed to him that they want to be nurses when they grow up. When the member of the Indian National Congress asked them where they want to work, the girls immediately said, Korea. Can you guess the reason why? It's BTS!

One of the girls in the group said, "We are BTS ARMY." “What do you like about Korean music?" Rahul further asked them. “When you’re feeling down, listening to their music is quite comforting,” the fans shared. Later, Rahul and the three girls also watched BTS’ music video together.

The video was shared by Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!" he wrote. Watch the video here:

The video has received immense love from netizens. "of all the things i've seen in my life till now, never did imagine Rahul Gandhi x BTS ARMY would be used in the same conversation," a user tweeted. "I don't know what parallel universe i've gotten up today cause seeing Rahul Gandhi being curious about BTS feels like some fever dream.. ARMY! hide your tweets we being exposed soon," a user shared on the micro-blogging site. "melted at this part. I love seeing ARMYs who are v confident and proud of who they support and love," said another sharing a screengrab of the video. "Yoo adorable kerela armys introduced BTS to Rahul Gandhi," a third one tweeted. Here's how netizens are reacting to the Rahul Gandhi's introduction to BTS ARMY:

Meanwhile, BTS members -- V, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope -- are currently focussing on their solo careers. The K-pop boyband has taken a break from band activities to work on themselves individually.

