Uber job postings on LinkedIn after cyber breach spark memefest: Thanks to hackers who create opportunities

Uber job postings on LinkedIn have become very popular on social media. Netizens are amused by how the company wanted to hire candidates for multiple positions of Security Engineer. Last week, an 18-year-old hacker had broken into the internal systems of Uber, reaching company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, and employees thought someone was playing a prank. The hacker made himself known to Uber employees by posting a message on the company's internal communication system Slack.

As Uber posted these job openings, netizens had a field day on Twitter. They even thanked the hackers for creating job roles. "Thanks for all black hackers who create opportunities for us to work," a user tweeted. "Dear cybersecurity newbies It's barely a week since the Uber data breach happened and there are up to 8 job openings for cybersecurity experts, this should motivate you to continue building your career in cybersecurity.. cyber security is a good ground," said another.

Tweeted third, "Ahhh gotta love things that don’t need a press release to make them obvious. Uber says “oops” via job boards"

For the unversed, last week screenshots of Uber employees sharing that the app was hacked went viral on social media. "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach," screenshots of the message circulating on Twitter read.

The hacker then listed confidential company information and posted a hashtag saying that Uber "underpays its drivers".

The Slack message from the alleged hacker "was so brazen that many Uber employees appear to have initially thought it was a joke", reports The Washington Post.

Some employees even responded to the hacker with emoji like sirens and popcorn, as well as the "it's happening" GIF.

One unnamed Uber employee told bug bounty hunter and security engineer Sam Curry that staff were interacting with the hacker thinking "they were playing a joke".

Uber said in a statement that it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident" while it took Slack offline for employees.

The hacker reportedly said he broke into the Uber systems because "they had weak security".

-- with agency inputs

