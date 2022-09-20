Instagram down or not? Confused netizens hop on Twitter to enjoy hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TOGARESWAP Instagram down

Looks like Instagram is again down for several users as they are unable to refresh their Instagram feed or send DMs. Even after switching their wife on and off, and re-installing the photo-sharing app, people are facing problems in accessing new feeds and reels on Insta. Confused over the same, they took to their Twitter and soon, '#InstagramDown' became one of the trending topics on social media with people reporting the problems they were facing with the apps, including posting memes and GIFs.

Hilarious meme fest took over the microblogging site soon after users faced problems while using Instagram. A user shared, "I thought someone hacked into my business #Instagram account. Thank God #twitter is up and working and I got to know Instagram is down!" Another wrote, "My instagram stories are down how are the people going to know im sick and having a breakdown." Take a look:

