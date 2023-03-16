Pakistani actor dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, gets compared to Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @HAMMADSHOAIB1 Pakistani actor dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai

Viral News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani people are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral on Instagram where Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dancing to the song "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai" from the film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar," which was originally picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and sung by Arijit Singh and Charan. The clip shows him energetically dancing to the song Dressed in an all-black kurta, Hammad Shoaib is seen performing at a wedding as the crowd cheers and claps for him.

The reel has received over 2.2 million views and 237k likes since it was shared on February 24, with many viewers noting Hammad Shoaib's resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. Comments on the video praised Shoaib's performance, with viewers calling it "amazing" and "fire." "Loved every bit of it," a user commented. "This is outstanding," another user wrote. "You just killed it," a third added.

