Pakistani girl grooves to Jhalla Wallah at wedding, wins hearts with cute dance moves. Watch

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral where a Pakistani girl is seen dancing at a wedding to the popular Bollywood song "Jhalla Wallah" from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. The video was shared on Instagram by @ovs.films and has received over 4.6 million views and 177k likes.

In the reel, the girl can be seen wearing a beautiful bottle green traditional outfit and grooving energetically to the catchy beats of the song featuring Gauhar Khan. The girl looks adorable as she lip-syncs to the song and gracefully dances, gripping the attention of the wedding guests. Her expressions and performance have won the hearts of Instagram users who have flooded the comment section with compliments for her.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani girl dancing to Jhalla Wallah at wedding here:

