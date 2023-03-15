Pakistani bride dances with her girl squad to Bole Chudiyan, wows netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @DANCEWEDDING.IN Pakistani bride dances with her squad to Bole Chudiyan

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral on Instagram where a Pakistani bride and her friends can be seen dancing to the song Bole Chudiyan from the hit Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video starts with the beaming bride and her friends getting ready for their performance. The bride's lively and energetic dance moves on the K3G song are the highlight of the video, making it enjoyable to watch.

Since the video was uploaded, it has received thousands of views and likes, and netizens can't stop raving about the bride and her squad. Instagram users left comments expressing their admiration for the bride and her friends' performance, with one person calling it "the most beautiful and adorable video on the gram." Another user praised the choreography, calling it the best they had ever seen. Heart and fire emojis flooded the comment section, proving that this video indeed brought joy and smiles to many.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani bride dancing with her girl squad to Bole Chudiyan here:

