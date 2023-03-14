Pakistani man dances to Calm Down at wedding, netizens call him Virat Kohli lookalike. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @HAFEEZBILALHAFEEZ Pakistani man dances to Calm Down

Viral News: The latest hit song ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez has become a sensation in weddings, with social media platforms flooded with dance versions of the song. Recently, a Pakistani choreographer and content creator, Hafeez Bilal, posted a video of himself dancing to the peppy track at a wedding, dressed in all-black attire with his expressions on point. He was soon joined by a group of girls who matched their steps and energy with Hafeez, setting the dance floor on fire.

Watch the viral video Pakistani choreographer dancing to Calm Down at wedding here:

The video has gained over 20 million views and over 1.8 million likes, with many netizens showering their love and appreciation for the choreographer’s amazing performance. Indian choreographer Alisha Singh dropped a fire emoji, while Pakistani singer-host, Dino Ali, commented, "Killed it." An Instagram user asked, "How do we calm down after this?" Many users also pointed out his resemblance to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and even called Hafeez his lookalike.

Take a look at the comments here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNetizens say killed it

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDancer gets compared to Virat Kohli

After watching this video, it is no surprise that ‘Calm Down’ has become a favourite at weddings and dance parties, with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics. The viral video is a testament to the power of music and dance to unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Watch the original video shared in better quality on YouTube which has over 1.4 million views here:

