Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP: Twitterati can't keep calm! share hilarious memes & jokes

Nitish Kumar has broken his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This has led to a meme fest on Twitter. Check out some of the funny memes and jokes which will leave you with rib-tickling laughter.

Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2022 19:13 IST
Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced his resignation and ended his alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has decided to join the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left. Nitish Kumar's massive political move has triggered a meme fest on Twitter where netizens have bombarded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes and funny jokes. Hashtags like 'Bihar Politics' and 'Nitish Kumar' have been trending on social media. While some of the users used Rajinikanth's famous dialogues, others resorted to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's epic scenes to depict the current political situation in Bihar. 

Check out some of the tweets which are going to leave you with rib-tickling laughter:

Also read: Burger King emails blank order receipts to everyone, confused customers react

Nitish Kumar has staked claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties after he broke alliance with BJP and resigned as Chief Minister. A meeting of the RJD-led opposition alliance was also held at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence. The meeting authorised Tejashwi Yadav to take an appropriate decision on government formation in Bihar. 

Also read: Viral Video: Bride and groom fight like kids at mandap, netizens say 'abhi se shuru ho gaye'

