Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP: Twitterati can't keep calm! share hilarious memes & jokes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced his resignation and ended his alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has decided to join the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left. Nitish Kumar's massive political move has triggered a meme fest on Twitter where netizens have bombarded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes and funny jokes. Hashtags like 'Bihar Politics' and 'Nitish Kumar' have been trending on social media. While some of the users used Rajinikanth's famous dialogues, others resorted to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's epic scenes to depict the current political situation in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has staked claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties after he broke alliance with BJP and resigned as Chief Minister. A meeting of the RJD-led opposition alliance was also held at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence. The meeting authorised Tejashwi Yadav to take an appropriate decision on government formation in Bihar.

