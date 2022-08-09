Burger King emails blank order receipts to everyone, confused customers react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEGJOHN0411 burger king

International fast food chain Burger King has randomly emailed thousands or millions of customers with a blank order email receipt leaving them confused. The blank emails started appearing at around 12.15 a.m, leaving Burger King customers confused about whether the company has been breached by a hungry hacker attempting a midnight feast or if the emails are simply a giant whopper of a mistake, reports The Verge.

Twitter users quickly turned to the social network in a state of confusion over the blank emails, with some even receiving two Burger King emails in an apparent double whopper of a mistake. A user wrote, "Did something weird happen? Check Twitter. Fastest way to get answer. For instance, I got a blank receipt from #burgerking and I was like ".. Did I even order from Burger King?" Sure enough, so did everyone else lol."

Another said, "Hey @BurgerKing why did everybody & their grandmother get this email at once? You stressed me out. Thought someone might have hacked my account and placed an order. Even my roommate got one. #BurgerKing."

The order emails are totally blank, and were sent by Burger King's main promotional marketing email address, the report said. However, there is no clear indication that Burger King has been breached.

As per the report, a lot of people who have received the emails do not even remember creating a Burger King account, so it could simply be a system change that went wrong and blasted out blank orders to Burger King's entire marketing database.

