MS Dhoni removes his jacket & burns the dance floor as he joins Hardik Pandya, Badshah | VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni was caught on camera having a gala time with cricketers Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya among others. The former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also joined by his wife Sakshi, rapper Badshah and others at a birthday party in Dubai. Multiple videos of the cricketer dancing have gone viral on social media. In a video that has surfaced online, the likes of Hardik, and Dhoni were seen shaking their leg while standing in a circle with Badshah on one of the most famous tracks by the rapper. In one of the videos, Dhoni is also seen dancing with his jacket off.

Apart from showcasing his dance skills, the veteran cricketer was also seen singing in the video as the rapper pauses while singing. Badshah was in his usual long black jacket look while Hardik was in a silk shirt and trousers and Dhoni in a black suit with a bowtie. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning skipper also stole the show by turning DJ for some time. Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, Captain Cool is ready to break into the film industry. With the opening of his production company, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali, MS Dhoni transitioned from player to producer. He is set to make his debut film and enter the Tamil industry. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and conceptualised by his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments.

Talking about cricket, the 41-year-old Dhoni has indulged himself in golf sessions, playing local tennis tournaments, riding his fancy bikes and cars. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings and would continue to lead them in the IPL 2023.

